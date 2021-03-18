In response to the Supermarkets Association by letter dated March 17th, the Ministry of Health notes that it is the government's policy that any W.H.O. licensed vaccine may be imported into the country through a local distributor, once the vaccine has been approved in accordance with the Food and Drugs Act and stresses that private parties who wish to purchase vaccines will be entering into liability and indemnity agreements directly with the vaccine manufacturer.

