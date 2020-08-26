Health Ministry: 132 more people have tested positive for COVID-19
14 people have been discharged
Active cases - 1,177
They're into what they've termed 'their second round of lockdown' and they simply cannot afford to take another hit. So says the Members Clubs and Lottery Workers Union...
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has pledged to work in the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, but she says the Opposition would not be painted as obstructionists or as scapegoats for poor governance.
Legislation to make wearing face masks in public mandatory, it set to be brought to Parliament on Friday, when Parliament resumes.
