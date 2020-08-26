Washing hands

Health Ministry: 132 more people have tested positive for COVID-19

14 people have been discharged

Active cases - 1,177

Opposition Leader We Will Not Be Obstructionist

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has pledged to work in the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, but she says the Opposition would not be painted as obstructionists or as scapegoats for poor governance.