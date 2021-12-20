If you are excited now that beaches are once again open to the public, you're not alone.
While Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh says, he spent his Monday morning chairing the Emergency Operations Centre meeting and visiting the Paddock at the Queens Park Savannah, he is expressing a similar sentiment.
"It's a good form of mental therapy, physical therapy you walk on the beach, I'm glad that the beaches are open...but I don't have a report as to how crowded the beaches are but let's just all social distance wherever we are."
He has this reminder for those who plan to venture to the beach in the coming days or weeks.
"Beaches are open from 5am to 12 noon, not 12 midnight, beaches mean different things to us in Trinidad as it does to Tobago."