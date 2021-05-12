Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh joined us virtually in studio to discuss T&T's increase in Covid deaths.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Businesses Unhappy With 2021 Relief Plans

Businesses Unhappy With 2021 Relief Plans

Upset or at least displeasure among members of the business community over the government's relief plan unveiled by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday. Businessmen say the old formula is not only outdated, but is likely to result in further economic hardship impacting businesses and the average man. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Top Cop discusses crime trends in Tobago.

49 year old charged with arms and ammunition.

Majority of court buildings now closed.

Gittens Aiming For Olympic Mark

Gittens Aiming For Olympic Mark

Come Saturday T&T's Tyra Gittens will be aiming to accomplish the Olympic standard when she competes at the South Eastern Conference Outdoor Championships in Texas. 

Colin Borde On T&T's IPL Players

Colin Borde On T&T's IPL Players

T&T's cricketers who returned from the IPL are doing quite well.

So says TKR manager Colin Borde, who has been in constant touch with the players.