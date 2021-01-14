Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh -- along with officials from the Health Ministry and North West Regional Health Authority... met with representatives of the T&T Registered Nurses Association, today.
The Association has expressed concerns about staff and patients at the Port of Spain General testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Ministry says, among the main topics discussed at today's meeting were: using rapid antigen tests to test patients before admission, and to increase staff testing.
They also talked about reducing the patient population to allow better social distancing, and increasing the nursing staff to patient ratio.
The Ministry says there was general agreement to solutions offered for all four areas of concern.
And, the Health Minister will continue to work with the TTRNA and the NWRHA to address the concerns, in the shortest timeframe possible.