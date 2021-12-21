A cash reward is now being offered, for information that could lead to finding a missing Filipino.
29-year-old Lyka Bernas, of Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, has been missing for more than a week.
Police say she was last seen around 9pm, on December 10th.
And, Bernas was reported missing on December 13th.
Now, some of her friends are offering a reward of 20-thousand dollars, for information leading to Bernas being found.
Police say Bernas is approximately four feet tall, she's slim built, and brown in complexion, with long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey jersey and a pair of short pants.
Bernas has a tattoo of an arrow on the left side of her torso.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Belmont Police Station at 621-2515, or 999, 555, or call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.
You can also report information via the TTPS App.