$250,000 dollars bail for a man charged with stealing a gun and ammunition from President's House.
22-year-old Kyle Scott is charged with larceny of a firearm and ammunition.
Police say he appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, Monday and was not called upon to plead, as no recommendations were made.
According to police, on January 13th, a soldier attached to President's House secured his service weapon in a locker, and left.
He returned about four hours later, and discovered the locker broken into, and the gun and ammunition missing.
The police were notified and their investigation led to the gun and ammunition being recovered from a car, in Port of Spain.