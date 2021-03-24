Four hundred thousand dollars bail is granted to a 64-year-old La Horquetta woman who was arrested at the Port of Port of Spain on Tuesday after a cargo barrel that was addressed to her was found to contain four firearms and a quantity of ammunition.
The find was made by officers of the Customs and Excise Division after the woman, Sandra Wright, went to the port to collect the barrel.
Today she appeared virtually before Magistrate Indar Jagroo charged with importing the firearms and ammunition without a licence.
The four pistols and 52 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found in the barrel after officers examined its contents by carrying out a scan during which they observed "irregular objects"
The barrel was opened in the presence of the woman and was found to have contained a black sticky substance. A rod was used to remove a black plastic bag which contained packages wrapped in transparent plastic.
The officers later realised the barrel contained four pistols, five ammunition magazines and a number of rounds of ammunition.
Documents retained by the Customs investigator revealed the name and address of a person from the United States as the sender.
Upon her appearance before the court, Wright was represented by attorney Josiah Yorke-Soo Hon.
Following the reading of the charges she was not called upon to plead since they were laid indictably.
As a condition of her bail, Wright also has to report to La Horquetta Police every Monday and Saturday.
She will reappear in court next month.