The proposed increased taxes and Import Duty on Imported Private Motor Cars as announced in the Budget will now go into effect on January 2021 and not from November 1st, as was previously outlined in the 2021 budget by the Finance minister.
This is confirmed in a statement from Minister of Finance Colm Imbert. According to the Minister... at its meeting last week, Cabinet agreed that with respect to the taxes and import duty on certain private motor cars, namely certain smaller engine CNG, electric and hybrid cars, the new taxes will be applicable from January 1st, next year.
He says all private motor cars that are imported and cleared through Customs on or before December 31st, 2020 will therefore be taxed and/or be subject to import duty at existing rates and/ or enjoy the existing tax and import duty exemptions.
Minister Imbert adds Cabinet also confirmed that the reduction in the permissible age of imported foreign used cars to three (3) years, will take effect in January 2021.