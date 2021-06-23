In the Lower House today, Opposition MP Rodney Charles asked whether Prime Minister Dr Keith is prepared to conduct an independent Commission of Enquiry into his Government's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister said the Government "will not be distracted by demands of that nature".
"I am sure if at the end of the day, the Opposition continues doing what they are doing now an inquiry would be required but in the meantime the Government will not be distracted by demands of that nature which are meant to distract us and to disturb what we are doing and send the wrong impression Madam Speaker. We will continue to look after the health and the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago as our colleagues continue to try to undermine it"
"if the member believe that by not using hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and puncheon and rum is a mismanagement of the COvid 19 hen so be it. if the member believes that by not using sunshine and Madam Speaker telling people not to take the vaccines, that's mismanagement then he can do that 10.29.04 as we far as we are concerned in Trinidad and Tobago we are managing this situation as best we can"
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked the Prime Minister if an enquiry is not warranted given the number of Covid-related deaths in this country.
"(MP Dr Moonilal) Prime Minister are you waiting for another thousand people to die before you inquire into the deaths of Covid victims in the Health institutions? (PM Dr Rowley) Madam Speaker, I am not the one who told them not to take the vaccine because they are guinea pigs. I have been inviting the entire population of Trinidad and Tobago to take the vaccine and save their lives."