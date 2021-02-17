Were you one of the people who thought that members of the government would have been the first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine upon its arrival into T&T?
Well...it's with good reason according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, that Parliamentarians were not a part of the vaccination rollout which began today under the North Central Regional Health Authority.
The Minister says, this is in keeping with the plan outlined over the past few months to focus on frontline medical staff first, followed by the elderly and persons who are in other high risk groups such as those with co-morbidities.
The World Health Organisation has given approval for T&T to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from a plant in South Korea as well.