A Golconda man was killed on Sunday morning near his home.
According to police reports, Akoo Williams was walking along Golconda Settlement around 8:20am in the vicinity of the Golconda Recreation ground when he was targeted.
CCTV footage of the incident shows Williams casually walking when a white AD wagon driving toward him from the opposite direction pulled alongside.
Two men then came out of the back passenger seats and began firing shots at Williams.
He was hit several times, and despite being rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Officers who visited the scene said no one was willing to give information on the shooting but they were working on the CCTV recovered as their investigations continue.