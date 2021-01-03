The Liz N Williams Foundation led by our very own TV6 reporter Elizabeth Williams, brought smiles to the faces of the people of Tobago,
The Foundation presented a New Year's day gift of bookbags and food vouchers, to assist those in need.
This foundation has been doing charitable work for the past five years, but was officially registered on December of 2017.
Under the guidance of sponsors and fellow directors Hadassah Findley-Davis and Jeffery Williams, the foundation was able to distribute over twenty bookbags and food vouchers.
The distribution took place at the Scarborough Library on Thursday, December 31st, 2020.