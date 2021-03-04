The LGBTQI community in Trinidad and Tobago is in mourning.
As, well-known gay rights activist Colin Robinson, died on March 4th.
The group "CAISO: Sex and Gender Justice" issued a statement earlier this evening saying: Robinson died today, in Washington, D.C.
His death came after a battle with cancer.
Robinson was a co-founder of CAISO, which is short for Coalition Advocating for the Inclusion of Sexual Orientation.
According to the statement by the group, Robinson's days as an LGBTQI advocate, started while he was studying in New York.
When he returned to T&T, he continued on this path, and was among those front and centre, fighting for LGBTQI rights in this country.
Robinson was also an accomplished poet and a newspaper columnist.
Colin Robinson was 59.