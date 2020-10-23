The Minister of Finance while at the Standing Finance Committee 6th sitting of the House of Representatives, faced a question on the cut of funding of the GATE Programme by 35 Million dollars for the fiscal year 2021, Asked whether there is any intention by the Government to reduce the number of programmes the Finance Minister had this response.
The Minister of Finance said there is no committee with terms and conditions for reviewing Gate and that the Ministry of Education will be the ones advising the Government on GATE's position and then Cabinet will make a decision.