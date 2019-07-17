Politicians have come under heavy criticism from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith concerning their role in addressing, and his words - contributing to the country’s crime situation.
A visibly-frustrated Griffith said he desperately needs the public’s help in ending the perennial problem of gang members benefiting from state contracts.
Speaking during the TTPS’ Weekly Press Briefing, in Port-of-Spain, this morning, Commissioner Griffith said, “It is difficult for the police service to do its job when the state is funding gang members with contracts.”
Saying that many murders are as a result of battles between gangs for these contracts, he said the last four governments have all, in some way, contributed to the situation, which he described as out-of-hand.
He expressed his anger that some politicians are pointing fingers at the TTPS for a supposed failure to deal with gang violence, suggesting that politicians are the last people in a position to do so.
Asked whether he believed politicians, past or present, have used their political influence to protect gang members from being placed behind bars, he grinned, and said, “No comment.”
He then proceeded to talk about laws in foreign countries that give foreign police more room to arrest and convict suspected gang leaders.
The press conference was called primarily to reveal the state of the service’s Emailgate investigation.
With Griffith excusing himself from that part of the proceedings, Ag. ASP Michael Pierre revealed that there was insufficient evidence to charge any of the parties alleged to be involved.
Saying the investigation is now closed, Commissioner Griffith said the emails were not authentic.
On May 20, 2013, then Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley read in parliament a thread of 31 supposed email messages purporting to be a conversation between four senior members of the then PP government conspiring to commit a number of illegal acts.