POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith is threatening legal action against the Express for allegedly damaging his reputation and publishing malicious falsehoods in two recent articles on the issuance of Firearm Users' Licences and Provisional Licences.
But, he says the Express can avoid court action, by agreeing to do the SIX following things:
- pay for damage to his reputation
- issue a written apology and have it circulated in a like manner to the articles
- retract all of the articles,
- cease & desist immediately from spreading, speaking or repeating any of the "malicious and slanderous remarks"
- desist from "any further vilification and defamation of the COP's character."
The threat was issued in a pre-action protocol letter dated October 30 and addressed to Faarees Hosein, chairman of One Caribbean Media - parent company of the Express.
The letter, signed by attorney Joel Roper says, quote: "These allegations against the COP are defamatory and they insinuate that the COP is dishonest, facilitates criminality by supplying criminal offenders with firearm licences and is biased in favour of donors of the TTPS."
It's their attorney's belief the damaging allegations are likely to create public distrust in the Commissioner.