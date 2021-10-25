In an immediate response to the terminations, former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith released a statement saying - If at any time our nation has seen deliberate political interference in the running of the Police Service, it is today.
Griffith goes further to say the action alludes to a witch-hunt, born out of petty vindictiveness... noting that individuals were fired on the spot, without the involvement of the Permanent Secretary. He says there will be temptation to explain this as budgetary cuts, but this is a bogus argument, since ONLY the civilian staff hired by him are being terminated. The former Top Cop says that while he sympathises with the hierarchy of the TTPS who he believes were forced to undertake this action... he claims that he himself also faced pressure, just a few months ago, from a government official, who wanted him to appoint a constable to head the Cyber Crime Unit... but Griffith says he rejected the attempts to exert pressure... and says as a result, perhaps this is the price he now has to pay.