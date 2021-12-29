A galil rifle and 2 loaded magazines with 70 rounds of ammunition have gone missing from the San Juan Police Sub Station.
Reports say the incident occurred sometime between Christmas Eve and Christmas day after an officer concealed the weapon away from other patrons at a Christmas function.
However it is said he left the event without the gun.
It was not until some ten hours later that the officer realised that the weapon was missing.
Checks were made, but it was not where the officer left it.
As a result, he had to notify his seniors and an investigation was launched.
Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau have launched an investigation into the matter and already several police officers have been questioned about the disappearance of the gun and ammunition.