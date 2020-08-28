Full speech: Her Excellency addresses ceremonial opening of Parliament Aug 28, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Her Excellency Paula Mae Weekes addressed the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament. Watch her full speech below: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Election 2020 Elections Pnm People's National Movement Unc United National Congress Paula Mae Weekes Dr. Keith Rowley Kamla Persad-bissessar Camille Robinson-regis Brigid Annisette-george Esmond Forde David Lee Anil Roberts RECOMMENDED FOR YOU NP: Beware of impersonators It has come to the attention of the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Compa… Full speech: Her Excellency addresses ceremonial opening of Parliament Her Excellency Paula Mae Weekes addressed the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament. Morning Edition August 28th 2020 Dissecting the numbers: Budget 2020/ 2021 +2 2 more die due to COVID-19 Healthy Ministry's morning COVID-19 update: TTFA Responds To Coaches Salary Issue It's been easy getting football running smooth again in Trinidad and Tobago. That's the admission coming from the Normalization Committee after they were implemented five months ago. Why You Should Wear Masks And Properly Too Moves toward making non-compliance with the wearing of masks in public places a punishable offence starts tomorrow. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles Articles2 more die due to COVID-19Emotions Flare At Port of Spain Statutory MeetingCall him Senator Anil RobertsBeyond The Tape: Thursday 27th August 2020402 persons discharged, 18 more test positiveMorning Edition August 28th 2020Morning Edition August 27th 2020Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 26th August 2020Why You Should Wear Masks And Properly TooDevant wants Observers for UNC Election