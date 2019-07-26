Clarence Rambharat, who was unsuccessful in his bid to contest the Mayaro seat in 2015, will contest Chaguanas East in 2020.
Chaguanas East is considered a marginal seat.
Rambharat is currently Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.
According to the PNM he was the lone nominee for the seat as well.
from all of the Party Groups in the constituency - gained the favour of the party’s Screening
Committee. Senator Rambharat is the second person to be selected for the 2020 General Election.
The PNM has already selected Daniel Dookie for another marginal seat, Point -a- Pierre.
According to the PNM, the party also screened nominees for the Electoral Districts within the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, ahead of the upcoming Local Government Election.
On Tuesday, screening will take place at Balisier House for outstanding steats in the Port of Spain City Corporation.
They will also screen for the Barataria / San Juan Constituency for the 2020 General Election.