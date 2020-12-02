Contacted for a response, the Fraud Squad said all matters brought to it are taken seriously, but are treated with, in order of priority and urgency.
Acting Head of the Unit, Senior Superintendent Arlet Groomes told TV6, the Fraud Squad currently has before it, between fourteen and fifteen thousand outstanding matters and fraud investigation is very involved and tedious.
Acting Senior Supt. Groomes says fraud of the nature experienced by the couple is actually on the decline, however another type is on the increase.