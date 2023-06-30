FOUR ROBBERY SUSPECTS HELD

Three Venezuelan men and a T&T national from Chaguanas have been held  by police after they robbed a prospective employer of $25,000 in cash, US$1,600, a cell phone  and a pistol.  The man had gone to Carapichaima  in search of construction workers when he was assaulted and robbed.  Details in the TV6 News @ 7.

NEW ECCE POLICY BUT THA LEFT OUT

The Education Ministry was pleased to point out that a new policy to regulate private early childhood care and education centres has been approved by Cabinet, but as was eventually revealed during Wednesday's sitting of Parliament's Joint Select Committee, the THA has been left out of discussions and authority.

MAKE THE AUDIT REPORT PUBLIC

Disappointing, disingenuous, mismatched with failed ideas. Some of the descriptions used by the Minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly for Monday's $4.54 billion budget presented by the Chief Secretary.