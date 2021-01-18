Attorney-at-law Rhea Khan of Fortis Chambers, has written to the National Security Minister and the Health Minister on behalf of a 74-year-old pensioner, a national of Trinidad and Tobago who has been in Canada since February 21st last year.
Fortis Chambers claims in the letter that the pensioner is deprived of the medical services which she enjoys and is entitled to at home in Trinidad and Tobago due to the unforeseen extension of her stay, precipitated by the closure of the nation's borders in March of last year.
The move was undertaken by the Government as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid 19.
Fortis Chambers says in its letter that the pensioner made an application on July 7th, 2020, pursuant to what it calls the "purported" border exemption policy.
In the letter, Fortis Chambers contends "that the use of these regulations, without parliamentary scrutiny, oversight and approval, to limit the fundamental rights and freedoms of our society, is directly repugnant to our society's constitutional norms and values."
Fortis Chambers says "should the regulation not be expunged and the Air and Sea Ports be made accessible to their Client, they intend to file Judicial Review Proceedings to declare the Ministers actions as arbitrary, unlawful and/or in breach of her constitutional rights."
The law firm "propose to further seek the appropriate relief .