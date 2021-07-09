A planned motorcade, from Penal to Port of Spain carded for July 9, 2021 ran out of gas, before it even got started.
It was to call for an end to the State of Emergency. to allow some people to get back to earning an income.
But, the police did not give permission for the motorcade.
Organizer, David Welch, an activist with "Trio TT" was arrested.
He was later charged with resisting arrest; failure to wear a face mask, and using insulting language.
The incident happened, on Wednesday as Welch was on his way to the Police administration building.
He was going to deliver a letter requesting permission from Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith.
No motorcade from Debe to Port of Spain, but there was one defiant motorist.
Standing in solidarity with the activist. Former UNC MP for Cumuto-Manzanilla, Christine Newallo-Hosein, held what she called: "a one woman protest."
Here's a look at a video she shared, today.