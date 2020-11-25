Today the world has stood still as, he came to this planet six decades ago, born to play football, he won a World Cup title.
Today, the legend is no more.
Former Argentina midfielder Diego Armando Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
Maradona had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.
Maradona was the captain who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.
In a statement on Twitter, the Argentine Football Association expressed "its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend", adding: "You will always be in our hearts."
Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups.