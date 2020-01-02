Police followed up their investigation into a pastor who presented 28 million dollars in tithes to the Central Bank, mere hours before the deadline for the exchange of old one hundred dollar bills for polymer notes.. by paying a visit to a home on Ocean Avenue, Gulf View in La Romain this afternoon.
Police were reportedly searching for documents at the home said to be occupied by the children of the pastor Vinworth Dayal.
They came in two marked police vehicles and several unmarked ones as well and were heavily armed.
After the police left, a woman said to be the paster's daughter came outside but declined questions from the media.
It is unclear whether the police apprehended anyone but our reporters saw police officers with documents in their hands.
Members of a TV6 and Express crew outside the premises were asked to identify themselves by the police officers.