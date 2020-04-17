PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (April 17th, 2020) – Flow is taking every precaution to ensure its teams and customers are safe during this time of COVID-19. Flow developed a pilot project that would warrant its crews provide instruction and guidance in the event that a team and a customer cannot interact face to face.
The company activated this process recently when one of its customers began experiencing flu-like symptoms. The team was in the process of fulfilling the customer’s request to transition the legacy service to IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) when the situation arose. Keeping in mind the health precautions to be taken during this time, the team did not visit the residence to execute actual implementation.
Although they were not physically at the customer’s premises, the Flow team was determined to deliver the service requested. They offered the option to participate in a self-install, to which the customer readily agreed as all the necessary equipment was already onsite and the property could accept fiber connections.
“While this may be a small triumph in the wider context of things, it is a great example of how agile we are and it proves that our business can adapt and adjust to this ever-changing situation,” said Kurleigh Prescod, Flow’s Country Manager.
“Our teams are working hard to ensure our customers and the wider community remain connected during these uncertain times - thank you for your commitment and dedication. Let’s continue to support each other so we can continue to support everyone else!”
Over the phone, the Flow technician walked the customer through the steps to connect the set-top box, then handed the customer over to the customer support team who confirmed the new service was up and running. Via phone, the customer was able to connect the set top box by connecting the Radio Frequency (RF), power and the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI). Troubleshooting was also initiated to verify the channels on the customer’s account and advise on use of equipment and additional services through Advanced Video Services (AVS).
Prescod and Flow offer heartiest congratulations to field engineer Vishwarnath Singh and technicians Stephen Boisson and Resar Rasul for a job well done.
“We are truly #InThisTogether with our colleagues, our customers, and the wider community,” said Prescod.