Flow Trinidad says it has restored full connectivity for customers who may have been experiencing issues with their broadband services earlier today.
This issue also impacted other markets throughout the South Caribbean including Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada.
FLOW says the root cause of the issue was identified as a loss of power on a link in Curacao that provides critical capacity for local internet traffic and as a result, customers in Trinidad experienced loss of or degraded services such as slower internet speeds and intermittent buffering when using broadband services.
FLOW says its engineers worked to restore full connectivity and it also leveraged its resources across the Caribbean to ensure reliable connections were re-established and internet traffic is once again stable.