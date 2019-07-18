Blood continued to spill in this country with three more persons, including a woman, being killed overnight.

Woman Killed

The latest victim is Dawn Patricia Grant, 44, of Sixth Avenue, Malick.

She was fatally shot at about 1.15a.m. today while seated in a car which was driving through the Dan Kelly, Laventille, area.

Police were told that Grant was seated in a dark-grey Nissan Almera, which was occupied by friends who were being dropped home after work. After a colleague was dropped off, and was driving out of the area, two men were seen walking out of a track near the roadway.

The men opened fire without warning, hitting Grant several times about the head and body.

The driver sped away and rushed the injured woman to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

She died at about 4.30a.m. today.

Another person was injured, however, their wounds were not said to be serious.

Police believe that the vehicle was targeted for simply being an unknown car in an area that was experiencing heightened “gang war” activities.

Two Killed in Drive By

In an unrelated incident, two men were shot dead in Laventille some five hours earlier.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Dexter Joseph, AKA 'PullSkin' of Upper St Barbs, Laventille, and 34-year-old Joel Moore, of Red Hill, Morvant.

A third man, Jermaine King, 25, of Laventille Road, Laventille was also shot in this incident.

Police were told that at about 8.30p.m. yesterday, all three men were liming with a group of friends along Blundell Alley, Laventille, when a vehicle drove past them.

A passenger in the car was seen holding a gun.

Gunshots were heard as the car drove by, following which the three were found bleeding from multiple injuries.

They were all rushed to the General Hospital, however, Joseph and Moore eventually succumbed to their injuries.

King was shot to his left buttocks.

A team of officers led by Cpl White visited the scene.

Port of Spain Shooting

In Port of Spain, at about 9.15pm., Christopher Mack was shot in his chest while walking along Independence Square.

He said upon reaching the vicinity of the home for the socially displaced persons, he was confronted a man dressed in dark clothing, who shot at him for no reason.

Mack, 46, of Morvant, ran for his life, but felt burning sensations to his chest, and realized he had been injured.

He ran all the way to the Besson Street Police Station.

Officers rushed him to the General Hospital where he was treated, and remains warded in a serious condition up to this morning.

Five Killed in Total

These three incidents have brought the number of persons killed over a 24 hour period up to five, with incidents in El Socorro, and Sangre Grande, leaving two other persons dead.

Those victims were Kadeem Charles, and Videsh Albert. Both were 25-years-old.

Albert was killed in his sleep, found dead in the bed of his home in Northern Settlement, Sangre Grande, at about 8a.m. yesterday by his brother.

Residents of the area told police they heard gunshots between 11p.m. on Tuesday and 1a.m. on Wednesday, however, they noticed nothing amiss.

Albert’s body was discovered by a sibling who went to check on him.

Charles was fatally shot at about 11.30a.m. yesterday, while seated in his car in El Socorro. Two other persons were injured in that incident, namely 19-year-old Ebony McBernie, and 28-year-old Jameel Degazon.

McBernie was shot to her upper left thigh, while Degazon was shot to his chest and right hand.

Both are still warded up to this morning.

This five killings have pushed the homicide toll up to 287.