Port of Spain: The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has been communicating with the various cruise ship companies and is seeking to make arrangements and schedule the return of our nationals on the various different cruise ships.
The first six (6) nationals will arrive in Trinidad today (May 23, 2020), and then fifty-three (53) more nationals will arrive on Monday (May 25, 2020).
Upon arrival, our nationals will be medically examined and assessed by our public health officers and will be subject to state quarantine arrangements.
Minister of National Security, the Honourable Stuart R. Young M.P; is engaged in discussions surrounding the entry of the remaining three hundred (300) plus nationals and the management and timing of their return.
The Government continues to carefully manage the return of our nationals in a manner designed to protect both those returning, as well as, the population in Trinidad and Tobago.