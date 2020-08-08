Communications Minister Donna Cox has confirmed an arson attack on the Ministry of Health in the early hours of Saturday morning. She says no one was injured in the attack. She was speaking at the ministry’s news conference on COVID-19. TV6 visited the scene this morning.

