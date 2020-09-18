FIFA gives September 23rd as "final deadline" for claims against FIFA to be withdrawn.

FIFA final letter to TTFA

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID Can Affect Your Electricity Supply

COVID Can Affect Your Electricity Supply

News just in, Covid-19 can affect your electricity supply, that's what Peter Burke of the OWTU is saying unless the welfare of staff is preserved, your electricity supply stands to be affected.

Tourism Grant Payments

Tourism Grant Payments

Property owners in Tobago who applied for Tourism Accommodation Relief Grants have started receiving payments.

Million Dollar Fire

Million Dollar Fire

A wheelchair ♿ bound man was rescued on Thursday, as the Mt. Grace home he was occupying became engulfed in flames.