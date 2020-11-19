As, FIFA has lifted the suspension from the Trinidad and Tobago federation, clearing the way for this country to compete in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The revelation came via a letter from FIFA, after fruitful discussions, between both parties.
It means that full membership rights with FIFA will be reinstated, just in time for T&T to play in the said tournaments.
T&T was suspended after the former executive took the legal action against world footballs governing body after a normalisation committee was imposed upon the federation.
That legal action has since been dropped.
The Normalisation Committee says even though the financial and governance issues of the TTFA are looming large, once they work together, T&T's football can head in the right direction.
Robert Hadad, Chairman of the Normalisation Committee speaks to TV6 Sport on future of TTFA
Now that the suspense is over...many questions have come to the fore surrounding what's next for T&T football.
To help answer some of those queries is the chairman of the Normalisation Committee, Robert Hadad.