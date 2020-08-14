Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank -- Terrence Farrell, says T&T is now experiencing a public health emergency given the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases.

He says this requires a functional Cabinet and Health Minister... to effect changes in the regulations, to bring the spread under control.

In a Facebook post, Farrell said, quote -- Jearlean John, Nabila Greene, David Nakhid, Col. Ahloy Hunt, please end these farcical recounts now, as.... you and the rest of the population know... that the recounts will change nothing" .

He said, let the new Cabinet be sworn in to deal with the emerging public health crisis.

As the consequences of delay will be on your heads, and... on the leadership of the UNC, who instigated this farce.

