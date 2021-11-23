PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine, is tonight denying talk that PDP leader Watson Duke, would be Finance Secretary, if the PDP wins the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections. Mr. Augustine spoke during a political meeting on Monday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

