At a time when not many organizations have the necessary funds to give back, comes Reginald Vidale chairman of the, Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee.
In a short simple ceremony at the Buccoo Integrated Facility last Sunday, approximately twenty-five families were happy to receive hampers, especially during this covid19 pandemic, where many have lost their jobs.
The short simple ceremony and hamper distribution became the 12th of it's kind for the committee, and according to Mr. Vidale, would not be the last.