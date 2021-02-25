Fake news is being circulated that someone died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine in Tobago. No one died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine in Tobago.
According to the Division of Health frontline healthcare professionals are being vaccinated in Tobago and to date all healthcare professionals have reported to work and are healthy.
The Division stated, it is important to note that when persons receive the vaccine, they are monitored daily for four days for any side effects.
Mild side effects such as fever, fatigue and injection site tenderness or pain are normal after taking vaccines and certain types of medication.
The Division urges members of the public to refrain from generating and sharing incorrect information and advises the public to get information from credible sources. Fake news can be as dangerous as the virus we are confronting.