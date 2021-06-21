A new development in the disappearance and suspected murder of a 25 year old mother of one, has left relatives of the woman more frustrated and confused.

Around 3pm today, two weeks after Khadija Flament went missing and daily searches mounted to locate her, a series of Facebook posts were made from her profile.

Among the posts was one which read, I am alive and well, accompanied by a picture of the missing woman.

Another read, "I am okay. I am not dead. I am in Tobago. I just needed a break and I will come home when I am ready."

When contacted, relatives said they had no idea how to feel or what to think.

But believe it was a cruel act by someone impersonating the young woman.

And police say they believe the victim's phone which was never found, may have been hacked.

Investigators are still treating the case as a possible homicide.

One woman who was detained last week in connection with the case was sent to St Ann's for psychiatric evaluation over the weekend.

Relatives say they last heard from Flament two weeks ago when she left her boyfriend's home to visit her daughter, who at the time had been living with a female friend of the missing woman for some time.

