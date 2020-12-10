The legal matter involving the Trinidad Express newspaper and the Police Service -- over a police search at Express House... is back in court, tomorrow.
The legal claim was supposed to be heard, virtually, by Justice Frank Seepersad, about two months ago.
However, it was adjourned, after an internet service disruption.
On March 11th, police officers carried out a search at Express House, as they sought to find out the source behind a story about Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw, being flagged by several local banks.