11 Escape IDC

Confirmation from sources within the Immigration Detention Centre there has been yet another escape. This time of 11 inmates.

It happened between 3 and 5 this afternoon during airing. They escaped through a fence.

They are  10 Venezuelans and 1 Grenadian, identified as

  1. Keisler Manuel Carreno Sucre,
  2. Nelson Jose Quijada Mendoza,
  3. Alvaro Jose Brito Cequea,
  4. Adrian Vincente Gonzales,
  5. Gudis Jose Tablante Silver,
  6. Henny Ramon Cooper Quiroz,
  7. Eleazer Tovar de la Cruz
  8. Charlie Perez Jose
  9. Claudio Medina Flores
  10. Gregorio Medina
  11. Rayan Phillip Bowen (From Grenada)

Escapes from the IDC are not uncommon.

Most recently in April, five inmates escaped and in December another five escaped after a Christmas function.

