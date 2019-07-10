Confirmation from sources within the Immigration Detention Centre there has been yet another escape. This time of 11 inmates.
It happened between 3 and 5 this afternoon during airing. They escaped through a fence.
They are 10 Venezuelans and 1 Grenadian, identified as
- Keisler Manuel Carreno Sucre,
- Nelson Jose Quijada Mendoza,
- Alvaro Jose Brito Cequea,
- Adrian Vincente Gonzales,
- Gudis Jose Tablante Silver,
- Henny Ramon Cooper Quiroz,
- Eleazer Tovar de la Cruz
- Charlie Perez Jose
- Claudio Medina Flores
- Gregorio Medina
- Rayan Phillip Bowen (From Grenada)
Escapes from the IDC are not uncommon.
Most recently in April, five inmates escaped and in December another five escaped after a Christmas function.