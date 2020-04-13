"Separate rooms were furnished to provide double, triple or quadruple occupancy... There are assigned recreation rooms with televisions, Wi-Fi and cable televisions. Dining areas have been provided."
Sangre Grande, April 13, 2020: As Trinidad and Tobago prepares for the second and third waves of COVID-19 patients, part of the national effort is to prepare convalescent centres for ambulatory COVID-19 patients.
The Eastern Regional Health Authority commissioned a Convalescent Centre in the Sangre Grande area. The ERHA has selected and implemented a model that removes the confinement of a hospital setting; allows free movement within the facility; provides access to fresh air, sunlight, space for physical exercise and provides comfortable accommodation in an assisted living environment. Separate rooms were furnished to provide double, triple or quadruple occupancy thereby removing the hospital ward setting and offering more privacy. There are assigned recreation rooms with televisions, Wi-Fi and cable televisions. Dining areas have been provided.
Meals which are approved by the dietician are being provided. Also, the facility has two kitchenettes with microwaves, water coolers, coffee/ tea stations along with required grocery supplies. Electric kettles also provide some degree of independence as persons prepare for the transition into their own homes.
The public is assured that steps were taken to thoroughly clean and sanitise prior to occupation. Our Medical and janitorial support personnel are stationed on site at the facility, volunteering to live away from home and family to address the needs of our clients. Additional support is also available on call. Measures were also implemented to ensure the isolation of the premises and the perimeter is being monitored by personnel of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
The ERHA understands the emotional and other challenges during the journey of confinement than can be experienced by our clients. We have instituted a programme of psychological support in this regard. A professional team is assigned to reach out to each client to assist with their progress emphasizing their progress and reminding that they will soon be reunited with their loved ones.
The ERHA commits to keeping all stakeholders informed as we all do our part in this international battle against COVID-19.