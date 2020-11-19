The Environmental Management Authority is assuring the national community that it is currently monitoring the response plan underway in the aftermath of the oil spill.
The EMA says its Emergency Response and Investigating Unit has been on site and has participated in site visits along with the relevant response teams from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the Institute of Marine Affairs
It says arising out of the site visits, Heritage Petroleum has initiated its spill contingency plan based on resources at risk, including the sensitive mangrove ecosystem and booms have been deployed at several locations along the South Oropouche River, Godineau River and St. John River to contain the spill and prevent potential flow to the sea.