The Environmental Management Authority is assuring the national community that it is currently monitoring the response plan underway in the aftermath of the oil spill.

The EMA says its Emergency Response and Investigating Unit has been on site and has participated in site visits along with the relevant response teams from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the Institute of Marine Affairs

It says arising out of the site visits, Heritage Petroleum has initiated its spill contingency plan based on resources at risk, including the sensitive mangrove ecosystem and booms have been deployed at several locations along the South Oropouche River, Godineau River and St. John River to contain the spill and prevent potential flow to the sea.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opening Of Waterfront Walkover

Opening Of Waterfront Walkover

The commute from the Brian Lara Promenade to the Waterfront is now a lot safer, as pedestrians no longer have to wait on vehicular traffic to come to a standstill before crossing.