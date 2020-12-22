Energy Minister Franklin Khan tells TV6 News that he is satisfied that oil and gas exploration company Perenco followed all the required safety procedures after some of its workers one of its offshore platforms tested positive for Covid 19.
Minister Khan spoke with TV6 News via telephone some employees reported complained the company did not follow the required procedures while Perenco said it did.
Perenco operates the Teak, Samaan and Poui fields to the South East coast of Trinidad and has a 70 percent stake in them.
Minister Khan said all three Perenco platforms have been sanitised.