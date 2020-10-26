The Energy Chamber of Trinidad & Tobago has spread its wings to Suriname.
The Chamber recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Surinamese company Staatsolie to collaborate on building health, safety and environmental capacity in the Surinamese oil & gas sector.
The agreement between the ECTT and Staatsolie was signed by Dr. Thackwray Driver, President and CEO of the Energy Chamber and Mr. Rudolf Elias, Managing Director of Staatsolie.
It allows both parties to establish a framework of effective cooperation and knowledge sharing towards the development of HSE standards, assessment systems, building the technical and HSE capacity of service providers and providing certification services in the Surinamese oil & gas sector.
The MOU is valid for three years and may be renewed by tacit agreement.