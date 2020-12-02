28-year-old Payge Roopchand made her musical debut on the international stage in October on the Voice, an American TV Series which aims to discover unsigned, singing talent.
But last night her hopes were dashed and she will not be moving on to the semifinals next week.
Payge Roopchand known on stage as Payge Turner, grew up in Diego Martin but migrated to the US when she was 12.
Trini fans followed Payge along the way but could not vote for her, as voting is only open to people residing in the US.
Those US Voters did not chose her but Payge was given a chance to vie for the last spot as a Wild Card Instant Save.
In what would be her final performance on the Voice stage, Payge offered her version of Rihanna's "Diamond".