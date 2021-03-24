Building contractor Emile Elias made his first court appearance before a magistrate on two charges of committing sexual offences against a minor.
The 84-year-old appeared virtually before Magistrate Adia Mohammed and was not called upon to plead to either of the charges as they were both laid indictably.
On March 10, Elias, the owner of NH International, was charged with sexual grooming and sexual penetration of a 17-year-old girl.
It is alleged that between September 1 and November 30, 2019, Elias, a former TSTT chairman and president of the Family Planning Association, met with the girl with the intent of grooming her for penetration.
It was further alleged that on November 21, 2019, Elias, of Fairways, Maraval, penetrated the girl in his office at Long Circular Road, St James.
After the laying of the charges, Elias was granted bail by a Justice of the Peace in the sum of $100,000.
Upon his appearance before Magistrate Mohammed no variation to that bail was made.
At the hearing, he was represented by attorneys Gilbert Peterson, SC, Pamela Elder, SC, and John Heath.
The attorneys were also furnished with a summary of evidence by the prosecution. That summary of evidence gives the defence an overall view and road map as to what evidence the State will be presenting at the preliminary enquiry.
Magistrate Mohammed also gave directions for the filing of statements by the prosecution.
The Express is reporting that an attorney from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will have to be appointed to prosecute Elias.
He is to return to court on May 19.
Hours after the charges were laid, Elias defended himself in a statement, saying he never committed the offences and that he was refuting the allegations against him "in the strongest possible terms."