Contractor and Executive Chairman of NH International Emile Elias is tonight denying allegations of sexual offences against a minor
Last night police charged Mr Elias with sexual grooming and sexual penetration of a 17-year-old girl
The incidents allegedly occurred between the period September 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019.
Following the laying of the charges and setting the court date, Elias was granted station bail of $100,000 at the West End Police Station.
He was warned about the penalties of leaving the country and not appearing in court.
Elias represented by attorneys Gilbert Peterson, Senior Counsel and John Heath will appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on March 24.
However in a brief statement this afternoon, Mr Elias said that he completely refutes in the strongest possible terms the allegations made against him and looks forward to establishing his innocence under the due process of law.
He said given the fact that the matter is now before the Courts and therefore sub judice, he is unable to make any further comments.