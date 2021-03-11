Contractor and Executive Chairman of NH International Emile Elias is tonight denying allegations of sexual offences against a minor

Last night police charged Mr Elias with sexual grooming and sexual penetration of a 17-year-old girl

The incidents allegedly occurred between the period September 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019.

Following the laying of the charges and setting the court date, Elias was granted station bail of $100,000 at the West End Police Station.

He was warned about the penalties of leaving the country and not appearing in court.

Elias represented by attorneys Gilbert Peterson, Senior Counsel and John Heath will appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on March 24.

However in a brief statement this afternoon, Mr Elias said that he completely refutes in the strongest possible terms the allegations made against him and looks forward to establishing his innocence under the due process of law.

He said given the fact that the matter is now before the Courts and therefore sub judice, he is unable to make any further comments.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Andrea’s Dad In Tobago

Andrea’s Dad In Tobago

The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.

Crime Wrap: 11th March, 2021

Crime Wrap: 11th March, 2021

A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.

Taxi Drivers Roll out Uniforms, Safety Features

Taxi Drivers Roll out Uniforms, Safety Features

In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.

NACAC Update

NACAC Update

It’s a false start yet again.

As, for the third successive time the premier track and field tournament for young Caribbean athletes, the Carifta Games has been postponed...

The new tentative date is August 13th-15th, later this year.