Last August, the court ruled -- that an Estate Management and Business Development Company lawsuit against several companies and individuals will proceed.
But now that ruling by Justice James Aboud, is being challenged.
Today, Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj -- who's representing contracting company TN Ramnauth -- challenged the ruling in the Appeal Court.
Maharaj and British Queen's Counsel David Phillips -- who's representing EMBD -- made submissions virtually.
UNC MP, Dr. Roodal Moonilal is among the parties named in the lawsuit.
The matter will be heard again on February 25th.
No date yet, for when the judgment will be delivered.
An initial lawsuit was brought against the EMBD for unpaid contracts.
And, the state company then filed a counter suit, seeking repayment of monies paid to contractors for road rehabilitation work done in Caroni.