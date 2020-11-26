The Environmental Management Authority assures it continues to monitor Heritage Petroleum's response plan following an oil spill that occurred last week Wednesday.
In a statement today, the EMA says in its coordinating role there is active liaison with other relevant government agencies on the steps taken to address the spill as well as in the conduct of collaborative site inspections.
Furthermore the EMA says Heritage Petroleum's Incident Management Team provides daily updates on the progress of their containment and clean-up activities to all relevant agencies.
The EMA says until Heritage Petroleum completes its incident management, it will continue to monitor the contingency plan deployed by Heritage Petroleum and will continue to coordinate with all relevant agencies and stakeholders.